UPDATE, 4.20pm, October 3:
Communities south of Bermagui at Bunga and Murrah are now also being told it is too late to leave and to seek shelter as a bushfire continues to burn out of control in the area.
The Coolagolite Road fire remains at an Emergency warning level and with strong winds is spotting well ahead of the main fire front an RFS spokesperson said.
Residents in the townships of Cuttagee, Bermagui, Barragga Bay and now Murrah and Bunga have been told to seek shelter.
A road block has been set up on the Tathra-Bermagui Rd at Tanja to prevent anyone heading northbound heading into the area.
The fire is moving quickly in an easterly direction under strong westerly winds and is impacting on homes in the Cuttagee and Barragga Bay areas.
Under deteriorating conditions, the fire is likely to impact on homes and properties in the areas of Bermagui, Murrah and Bunga.
Embers will be blown long distances ahead of the main fire front starting spot fires, these may impact your home earlier than the main fire front.
If you have not already left the area, it is now too late to leave.
UPDATE, 3.35pm, October3
The NSW RFS water bombing aircraft Bomber 210 is en route to assist in fighting the Coolagolite fire that is burning at an Emergency warning level as at 3.35pm.
Residents in the Bermagui, Cuttagee or Barragga Bay areas have been told they are in danger and it is now too late to leave. Seek shelter now inside a solid structure such as a house.
RFS reports the fire is moving quickly in an easterly direction under strong westerly winds and is impacting on homes in the Cuttagee area.
Under deteriorating conditions, the fire is likely to impact on homes and properties in the areas of Bermagui and Barragga Bay.
Embers will be blown long distances ahead of the main fire front starting spot fires, these may impact your home earlier than the main fire front.
Firefighters and aircraft are working in the area.
What you need to do
If you have not left the area, it is now too late to leave.
If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure such as a house to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.
Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all bare skin.
A safer location may include a well cleared area nearby. Neighbourhood safer places offer a place of last resort if there are no other options.
If you planned to visit the area, or live in the area but are away from home, it is not safe to return.
If you are threatened by fire
If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure such as a house to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.
Bring pets indoors and restrain them, close all doors and windows and turn off air conditioners, keep water running if possible.
Shelter in a room on the other side of the building from the approaching fire, and one that has water and a clear exit out of the house.
Keep moving away from the fire if possible and if your building catches fire, go to an area within the building which has already burnt.
Monitor both inside and outside for small fires and burning embers and turn sprinklers on if you have them.
Be careful outdoors after the fire has passed as trees can be unstable and fall.
If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).
Other Information
Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking Fires Near Me, the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
If you have a respiratory condition and may be affected by smoke, activate your health management plan and seek medical advice if necessary. Take precautions, such as staying indoors and closing windows.
For information on road closures, check Live Traffic NSW.
Monitor weather conditions and weather warnings at Bureau of Meteorology.
UPDATE: 2.20pm October 3
The Coolagolite fire has been raised to an Emergency Warning. It is the highest level of bushfire alert and people in the area are being warned they may be in danger and need to take action immediately.
The RFS warns any delay now puts your life at risk.
"Coolagolite fire is burning in an easterly direction under very strong winds, message for Bermagui, Barraga Bay, and Cuttagee. It is too late to leave. Shelter now," the RFS has said.
Two separate fires previously appearing on the Hazards NSW app in the nearby Quaama area have now been removed.
EARLIER:
An out of control bushfire is burning on Coolagolite Road, Coolagolite, just north of the Biamanga National Park and has been upgraded to Watch and Act.
The RFS said there is a heightened level of threat. Conditions are changing and you need to start taking action now to protect you and your family.
At 1.12pm the RFS said the Coolagolite fire was escalating rapidly and raised the advice level to Watch and Act. Residents from Coolagolite to Bermagui are advised to act on their Bush Fire Survival Plans, the RFS said.
With temperatuires above 30 degrees in the area and strong wind gusts coming from the north west there are concerns about the situation. The wind was gusting at 70kilometres in Bega at 12.50pm.
The fire is 12km west of Bermagui and burning in a easterly direction under strong westerly winds.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There is also an power outage affecting 2355 customers in the Bermagui, Cobargo, Quaama and Tilba Tilba areas.
An Essential Energy spokeswoman was unable to say if the two events were connected at this stage.
The spokeswoman said network prtection equipment cut in at 12.04pm on Tuesday, October 3 after a fault was detected on a power line.
The power was coming from Bega and is being reconfigured to come from Narooma and customers should have power restored by 2.45pm, the spokeswoman said.
She said Essential Energy had all crews deployed in the area, where they were patrolling to find the fault.
"We had tried to get a helicopter up to help locate the fault but the winds were too strong," the spokeswoman said.
Essential Energy reminds everyone to stay at least 8metres away from any fallen power lines and to report it to Essential Energy on 13 20 80.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.