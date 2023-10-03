High temperatures and high winds have seen the Bega Valley fire danger rating ramp up to extreme on two days in the last week.
Now it looks as though we're in for some welcome rain with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting between 35-45mm on Wednesday and 2-25mm Thursday.
Forecasting site metvuw.com is showing significant rain building through Wednesday, October 4 and into Thursday morning, October 5.
However the bureau is suggesting that the southern part of the shire is likely to get the lion's share of the rain.
It is likely to be accompanied by high winds, particularly on Thursday, when the bureau is forecasting 35-50kilometre winds.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On Sunday, October 1 the Bega Valley scorched through almost 35 degrees with high winds temporarily shutting the Wanderer festival.
Speeds of up to 76kilometres were recorded at Merimbula's Airport weather station on the same day.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.