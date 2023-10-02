Full house for Narooma's Yes community forum

An estimated 70 people attended a recent forum in Narooma to hear from four respected local Aboriginal speakers on the upcoming referendum.
It was reported to be "a rare event in local history", an occasion for the community to listen to the voices of distinguished Aboriginal people with lived experience of the issues being discussed.
The four panel members were Patricia Ellis OAM, Uncle Bunja Smith, Christine Lee and Wally Stewart, who shared their stories and their convictions with generosity and courage.
They explained why the referendum to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing a Voice to Parliament was important to them.
They spoke of a wide range of experiences and personal histories and from different areas of expertise, but what they all had in common was a commitment to the advancement and wellbeing of Aboriginal people.
Trish Ellis delivered an extraordinary acknowledgement of country in which she traversed the South Coast and nearby mountain country and enumerated the various tribes and languages that constitute the Yuin nation.
She shared her knowledge of, and attachment to, this large and diverse territory as she named its constituent parts.
The four speakers brought their own individual perspectives to their presentations.
Uncle Bunja Smith detailed the attempts over decades to set up advisory bodies that were repeatedly abolished by incoming governments, always regrouping "but never allowed to develop and flourish".
Christine Lee described how her family's painful history led to her decades of work in the fields of education, juvenile justice, employment and housing.
Wally Stewart focused on his and his family's attachment to this specific area of land and sea, of the discrimination they have faced and the disruption to critical cultural practices.
And Trish Ellis, the co-author of the Dhurga Dictionary and Learners Grammar, emphasised the important roles of education and cultural awareness.
Reports from those who were there said it had been a rare and moving privilege to be encouraged "to share their world for an afternoon, listen with respect and gain a greater level of understanding".
