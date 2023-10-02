Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Full house for Narooma's Yes community forum

October 2 2023 - 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An estimated 70 people attended a recent forum in Narooma to hear from four respected local Aboriginal speakers on the upcoming referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.