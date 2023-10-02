Our Merimbula, the Merimbula Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a major event as part of NSW Small Business Month in October.
The theme for the event is the Secrets to Resilience and it will include a number of speakers from different backgrounds.
The keynote speaker is Michael Crossland who will be speaking about his inspiring story as not only a cancer survivor, but also being the sole survivor of a horrific cancer drug trial. Michael is a businessman and elite sportsman and he has shared the stage with Sir Richard Branson and the Dalai Lama.
A video of him speaking in LA has been viewed by more than 88 million people.
Our Merimbula president, Nigel Ayling said Michael's story would undoubtedly bring a tear to your eye and a smile to your heart, but above all would teach the power of perspective, the keys to happiness, the importance of embracing change, and the mindset needed to achieve a fulfilling life.
Our Merimbula vice president Tammy Carroll said her daughter heard Michael speak and she watched the video and thought he would be great for the event.
"So I got in touch with him and he was very keen to come and be part of it. We can't wait to host him," Ms Carroll said.
Dr Sherman Chan the chief economist for Business NSW is also a guest speaker at the event and will be providing key insights into the current state of the economy and what it means for your business.
Dr Chan will discuss how economies bounce back and especially how regional areas are affected.
Mr Ayling said the chamber had a great line up for the event and it would be the biggest small business event in the area for some time.
"After everything our business community has been through in the last three years, we really wanted to share some inspiring stories and messages of hope. It will be a real up lifting event and we are excited to be hosting it," Mr Ayling said.
The final guest will be Simon Harvey, aka Captain Australia. Captain Australia is a real life Super Hero who is walking around Australia to raise money for the Kids Cancer Project.
Simon will be talking about his own personal struggle with cancer and why he felt compelled to take on this adventure.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The event is a joint venture between the Business Activator Program and Our Merimbula with funding received from the Bega Valley Shire Council and the NSW state government.
It will be held at Merimbula Aquarium Wharf Restaurant on Tuesday, October 10 from 7.30-9.30am.
Tickets are $25 per person including a light breakfast or $20 per person if you are a member of a chamber of commerce. You can book your tickets online through the South Coast Tickets website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.