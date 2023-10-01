What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for October 2-9

Jally Entertainment presents Aladdin & His Magic Smartwatch at Bega Civic Centre. 10am-11am. Tickets $15/$10/$40 family pass via Trybooking.
Two-Roo -live music and surf adventure film featuring Nick Colbey at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 4pm-7pm. $20/$10 via Oztix
Simon Kinny-Lewis Blues Band at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30-8.30pm
Southern Sounds at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Olive Mae at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Open Mic Night at River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Coda Duo at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Klaus Tietz at Club Sapphire Main Bar, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8pm-11pm
One Louder at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Simon Kinny-Lewis Band at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Southern Sounds at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 2pm-5pm
She's With Him at Club Narooma, 5pm-8pm
Matthew Bright at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Bobby Sox - Rhythm, blues and rockabilly at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm. $15 via Humanitix or $20 at the door
The Figmentz at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Loose Change at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8pm-11pm
Felicity Dowd at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Steve Benic at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
Salt at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm
Variety Concert at Bermagui Country Club. 1pm-4pm. $5 entry - proceeds to Bega Valley Can Assist
Allan Watts Blues Band at Club Narooma. 3pm-6pm
Benji & the Saltwater Sound System AND Robyn Martin Band at Small Hall, 3 Bate St, Central Tilba. $35+BF via Humanitix
Soul Stories at Dromedary Hotel, Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide for gigs between Narooma and Eden, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
