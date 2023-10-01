Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for October 2-9

October 2 2023 - 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for October 2-9
What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for October 2-9

Friday October 6

Jally Entertainment presents Aladdin & His Magic Smartwatch at Bega Civic Centre. 10am-11am. Tickets $15/$10/$40 family pass via Trybooking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.