Council offices opening hours

Bega Valley Shire Council offices will be closed for the Labour Day public holiday on Monday, October 2. Council offices will reopen at 9am on Tuesday, October 3.
All shire libraries, including council's library service at the Bermagui Community Centre, will be closed on October 2 and will reopen on October 3. After hours return boxes will be open and e-resources are available online.
Shire waste transfer stations will be closed on the public holiday. Kerbside bin collections will not be affected.
The Eden Early Learning Centre and Bandara Children's Services will be closed on October 2 and reopen on October 3.
Candelo, Eden and Cobargo pools will be open from 10am to 5pm on the public holiday. On October 2, Bega War Memorial Pool will be open from 10am to 2pm and Bemboka Pool will be open from 1pm to 5pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Over the long weekend, Pambula Sporting Complex will be transformed into the home of the Wanderer Festival, with impacts for traffic.
Sapphire Aquatic Centre will open 6am to 2pm on September 19, and from 7am to 2pm on September 30 and October 1. On the public holiday it will operate between 10am to 5pm.
