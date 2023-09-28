Bega District News
Bega Valley Shire Council stays neutral in the Voice debate

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 28 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 3:03pm
Council has said that while it recognises and respects the diversity of views regarding the Voice to Parliament, it is not council's role to financially support or advocate for a specific position regarding the Voice to Parliament.

