Council stays neutral in the Voice debate

Council has said that while it recognises and respects the diversity of views regarding the Voice to Parliament, it is not council's role to financially support or advocate for a specific position regarding the Voice to Parliament.
The matter was raised as a mayoral minute at the meeting September 20 with mayor Russell Fitzpatrick acknowledging council's role as an information provider and facilitator of community discussions.
"There are clearly differences of opinion on the referendum across the country and in our own community," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"However, one of the great things about Australia is we are all entitled to our own opinion.
"It's important to respect each other's opinion and us to vote whichever way we please, without fear of retribution," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"One thing I know about our community is although we may not always agree, we do respect one another.
"Council agreed it was not our role to financially support or advocate for a specific position regarding the Voice to Parliament.
"To ensure our community is well informed on this important nation discussion, we have provided a link on Council's website to the Australian Government's The Voice website."
Council endorsed the motion passed at the last Australian Local Government Association conference which acknowledged the Australian Government's support of constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders through a Voice to Parliament and recognised what the Uluru Statement and the Voice to Parliament would mean for Australia's First Nations peoples and the broader Australian community.
Australians will vote on the Voice on October 14.
