Marine Rescue Bermagui is opening its doors to the community to mark the beginning of the 2023/24 boating season on Sunday, October 1.
There are 38 members working to keep boaters safe.
In the first eight months of this year, Marine Rescue Bermagui has completed 22 rescue missions, 16 of which were emergency incidents.
The open day will run on Sunday at the Bermagui Fishermen's Wharf where the community can tour the unit's rescue vessel, radio operations room and enjoy some family-friendly fun.
"Boating is part of the fabric of the Sapphire Coast and boating safety is crucial for boaters to have an enjoyable day on the water," Bermagui unit commander Caron Parfitt said.
"Our highly skilled volunteers are thoroughly trained in boating safety and will be sharing their knowledge on the day."
The Bermagui unit will have their 11.5metre rescue vessel on full show along with some rescue jetskis and a life raft.
"People will also be able to try throwing a line, which is a very important skill our crew members need to rescue people in the water or secure a distressed vessel," Ms Parfitt said.
"Visitors to the Open Day will be doing it on land, it's much more challenging 20 nautical miles offshore in three metre swell."
Ms Parfitt said Marine Rescue is always looking for new volunteers and anyone interested can take the open day as an opportunity to look at some of the roles within the service.
"Potential members don't need any boating experience to volunteer with Marine Rescue NSW," Ms Parfitt said.
"We can train people to crew rescue vessels, assist with fundraising or to become radio operators.
"Our radio operators are such a critical part of our mission of saving lives on the water. They are the connection point between boaters and the shore and are the first to respond to calls for help.
"Already this year, radio operators at Marine Rescue Bermagui have kept watch over more than 1500 vessels whose skippers have 'logged on' with Marine Rescue NSW either via the free Marine Rescue app or VHF Channel 16.
"When a boater Logs On and doesn't return as planned we initiate a search which can save valuable time and potentially save lives," she said.
The open day will also include activities for all ages with face painting, games, live music, a sausage sizzle and a raffle between 11am to 2.30pm.
For more information, please call Marine Rescue Bermagui PR Officer Deb Worgan on 0408 625 963.
