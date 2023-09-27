Bega District News
Marine Rescue Bermagui unit open day ties in with ReBoot

By Staff Writers
September 27 2023 - 4:30pm
Marine Rescue volunteers setting up a lifeboat demonstration as part of the 2022 open day. Pictures supplied.
Marine Rescue Bermagui is opening its doors to the community to mark the beginning of the 2023/24 boating season on Sunday, October 1.

