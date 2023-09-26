Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Windy weather makes anglers early risers on the Far South Coast

September 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Dulhunty of Millingandi shows a 49cm (tip of tail) catch and release Australian Bass taken fly fishing. Picture supplied
Jasper Dulhunty of Millingandi shows a 49cm (tip of tail) catch and release Australian Bass taken fly fishing. Picture supplied

With some periods of strong winds and choppy seas humpback whale activity has increased and produced some wonderful sightings from Dolphin Cove, Tura Headland and Long Point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.