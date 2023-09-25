Expect a spooky halloween fun-filled night at Spectrum Theatre Group's show Haunted Halloween by Judith Prior.
Join in the fun by coming in your own spooky costume and complete the night out by bringing some drinks and nibbles to enjoy in the cabaret-style seating at Pambula Hall.
Director and choreographer Amber Little said it was a play with everything, singing, dancing and lots of fun.
"We talked about having something funny and also having the cabaret seating," she said.
When it came to deciding, the possibility of having Friday 13 as opening night was too good an opportunity to resist.
"It's a bit of fun. It's set in a costume shop and it's halloween and there's the idea of characters from the past and some fictional characters too, revisiting the place," Amber said.
"There's mischief, mayhem, singing, dancing and music that people will be familiar with," she said.
We're not likely to be giving away too many secrets if we reveal that Michael Jackson's Thriller is one of those musical numbers and so is the theme from the film Ghostbusters.
Amber said the hall will be decorated to give the idea the audience is visiting a haunted house.
"We absolutely want people to dress up and we'll be having a bit of fun with that because we'll be judging the best dressed spooky character each show," Amber said.
The show will be an opportunity for some younger and newer performers to get involved.
"We have some seasoned and experienced performers but also some new people."
Haunted Halloween will be performed at Pambula Hall and is suitable for anyone age 12 and over. On cabaret nights - when you can bring your own drinks and nibbles - the show starts at 7pm, on October, Friday 13, Saturday 14, Friday 20, Saturday 21, Friday 27 and Saturday 28.
There are also two matinee shows with theatre style seating (not cabaret) which start at 3pm on October, Sunday 15 and Sunday 22. Tickets $35 at Try Booking or visit the Spectrum Theatre Group website spectrumtheatregroup.com.au for a direct link to the booking pages.
