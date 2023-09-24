Grab a partner and get your entry in for the seventh annual Triple Crown - an event where everyone is in with a sporting chance.
There are cash prizes on offer - with a small catch. The victors must donate their winnings to a local sports club or charity of their choice.
Event coordinator Wayne Ubrihien said entrants will play six holes of two-man ambrose golf at Bega Country Club.
They will then head inside, rack up a game of pool and go shot for shot in clearing the table.
Then it's over to the dart boards where the pairs will work together to peg out 501.
The scores from each event will be added together for the final rankings.
"Anyone can get involved, there's no handicap involved. It's just a fun afternoon," Ubrihien said.
It all takes place on Sunday, October 1, from 1pm. Entry is $25 per person, which includes lunch.
First prize is $1000 for your chosen sporting club or charity, $400 for second prize and $200 for third.
However, there is also more than $1000 worth of prizes thanks to supporting Bega businesses.
The 7th annual Bega Treiple Crown is supported by Club Bega, LJ Hooker, Baz's Pumps, Uee's Rural Services, Bega Valley Glass, Baker's Delight, Bega Country Club, Bega Valley Meats, Steel Supplies Bega, Southern Timber and Plaster, Gil's Timber Floors, Auto Pro, BFI Supplies, Ferconel Air Conditioning, Barbeques Galore, Candelo Stockfeeds, Mal's Pizza Bite, Sportspower Bega, Clarke Business Advisors and Bett Home Living.
Bookings to Bega Country Club reception on 6492 1570.
