Descendants of German settler Peter Ubrihien gather at Bega golf club for big family reunion

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
September 24 2023 - 2:56pm
From 85 years old to just 10 weeks, Saturday's Ubrihien family reunion was one for the ages.

