A free program to improve the health of young children and their families is returning to Bega next month.
Go4Fun launched across NSW in 2011, but has not run in Bega for several years.
With new leaders on board, the Southern NSW Local Health District said it was excited to be able to relaunch the evidence-based healthy lifestyle program.
The 10-week face-to-face program teaches families about the benefits of healthy eating and physical activity through games and fun activities.
SNSWLHD health promotions officer Anna Alex said seven families had already signed up for the initial intake, and that depending on continued interest it could run again in future.
Ms Alex said the core of the program was empowering children and families to make healthier choices, in regards to nutrition as well as physical activity and behavioural change.
"It's targeted to children aged 7-13 who are above a healthy weight, but it's a whole of family approach.
"It's about role modelling the healthy behaviours and breaking certain habits and how to bring children out of that.
"We're trying to empower families to make better choices and to overcome the triggers that lead to unhealthy behaviours.
"It's about giving them that extra bit of support to make the shift."
Ms Alex said the evidence-based program was modelled on Australian dietary guidelines and from all reports of previous programs there are definite changes seen by the end of the 10 weeks.
"We see improved activity levels, BMI and recovery heart rates, and improvements in self esteem as well," she said.
"I think it's a great program."
Go4Fun Bega will be delivered by well regarded local personal trainers and fitness coaches Adrian and Susie Day.
It's being held from October 14 on Saturday mornings in the Tarraganda Hall.
For more information and to register your child, call 1800 780 900 or visit www.go4fun.com.au.
