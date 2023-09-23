Opinion: New owners bring exciting changes to Tathra Kiosk

Growing up there were many times where our sandy feet shuffled through Tathra, seeking out a place to eat an afternoon snack or ice cream to satisfy our cravings after spending a day out at the beach.
As a local girl I have fond memories of the Tathra Kiosk being a place where you could grab a quick feed and run onto the beach or sit at the tables adjacent to the Surf Club and enjoy an ice cream with family and friends.
With many businesses coming and going in this building, there's a curiosity that builds up within you, wondering what the new owners will bring and the hope that the new space will offer exciting changes.
That's exactly what the new owners of the Tathra Kiosk told me they intended to do, to change things up.
Stepping into the building in the afternoon before their opening day on Friday September 22, I could see how they'd realised those plans and my inner child beamed.
The kiosk has been transformed - yet again - into a new space, one that's been made accessible to suit different needs.
On the end facing the car park the building has opened up to quick takeaway food options, with a cake fridge, fresh drinks and all the sort of things that people who want to get food and keep going.
Around the other end, the side of the building with the windows facing the ocean, the dining area has turned into a cafe space where the few tables remaining have made way for the most exciting part - a large ice cream display and milkshake bar.
Approaching the ice cream display some locals might recognise the flavours and think of the Merimbula's ice creamery and that's because the McLeod's own both the Merimbula ice creamery and now the Tathra Kiosk.
Heather McLeod who is in charge of running the Tathra business, told me while she would carry across her passion for ice cream, that wasn't going to be the sole focus at the kiosk.
"I saw a need for hot food and thought we should probably focus on that as much as I'd love it to be just about ice cream and I don't mind anyway because I love cooking," she said.
Heather said for people solely seeking out refreshments and cold foods on hotter days though, she had them covered with a range of smoothies, milkshakes and a slushie machine.
"They'll be taking the orders, serving the ice cream, making the drinks and the adults will look after the coffee and hot food," Heather said.
Heather said she had received a lot of interest from youth to get involved in the kiosk and she intended to help support them and train her team to learn different skills within the kiosk as the season progressed.
"We had a training day this week for our opening day tomorrow and they were so excited," she said.
Heather said she'd be putting up signs for guests to acknowledge that most of the staff were young and still learning, in the hopes that it would encourage people to be patient.
"The signs will ask people to please understand that all the staff are new and for many of them it's also their first job. So they might be slow to begin with but I'm sure people will see progress every time they return," she said.
The menu on offer at the kiosk is extensive ranging from sweet delights of pancakes, waffles, ice cream nachos and more, to savoury breakfast classics and afternoon feeds like hot dogs, burgers, hot chips and so on.
Heather said she did a bit of research in the lead up to deciding what services she'd offer and so she began to ask around, to see what the Tathra community needed and wanted.
"I talked to people at the caravan parks and people in the area and I just listened to what the locals had to say," she said.
Heather said while she couldn't make everyone happy, she decided to create a space that would try its best to "offer something for all".
"I can't please everybody and I've had some people tell me it needed to be a fine dining restaurant again but I wanted to create a space that was relaxed, easy going and had a happy vibe," she said
Heather said she hoped the new space would offer people the freedom to choose what suited them best, be it dining in with a view, stopping in for an ice cream, or taking away a hot meal to enjoy at the beach.
Heather added that she was grateful for all the support she'd received from the local community in the lead up to opening.
"I'd like to say thank you to all the locals who stuck their heads in the windows to have a chat and wish us well, we really appreciate that," she said.
Heather said the kiosk would be open all days of the week for the school holidays, opening from 7am until 8pm.
"If you want to make money you need to open your doors, so while there's people on the beach we'll be open because there's always someone around looking for a feed," she said.
