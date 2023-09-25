The Tura Beach Ladies Golf Open was held on September 16 and 17 with 52 ladies attending on a hot weekend.
There were visitors from Canberra, Bermagui, Coolamatong, Bega, Pambula/Merimbula and Eden. With the weather putting on a most spectacular day and the course looking great it undoubtedly meant that Saturday's 4BBB Competition would have some very high scores.
And true to prediction with an impressive 48 points, 1st place went to Tura Beach ladies Lorraine Arnaudon and Wendy Moon while 2nd Place with 44 points went to Leanne Munt (P/M) and Mia Rawlins-Cook (TB)
Day 2 Competition was a Stroke Comp for Divisions 1 and 2 while Division 3 played Stableford. A shotgun start at 9am on another perfect Sapphire Coast day, including whales jumping, made for another great day of golf.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Results were as follows:
Overall Open winner was Mia Rawlins-Cook (TB). Div 1 Gross winner - Leanne Munt (P/M),
Div 2 Gross winner Myriam Van Hock (TB), Division 3 winner - Susie O'Neill (TB).
