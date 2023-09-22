Bega District News

Life in the fast lane had me blocked on Facebook

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
September 22 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Life in the fast lane had me blocked on Facebook
Life in the fast lane had me blocked on Facebook

I was recently blocked on Facebook for a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.