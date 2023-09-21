Bega-born runner Russell Dessaix-Chin has yet another accolade to add to his already impressive tally.
At the weekend he competed in the gruelling Sydney Marathon, placing 25th overall, but first among male national masters (aged 45-49) title holders.
While the event faced challenges due to a heatwave that affected many of the later runners, Dessaix-Chin, 45, said it turned out to be one of the most enjoyable marathons he had run.
"It was definitely a lot warmer than anyone was predicting, so I dialled back my expectations and was cruising along at the start with a couple of mates.
"Then after the first few kilometres I picked up the pace a bit until I came on Sinead Diver."
Diver, 46, is renowned as Australia's most successful marathon runner at an international level and someone for whom Dessaix-Chin had plenty of respect.
"She didn't have a pace maker which I thought was odd, but I asked her if she wanted any company and she said 'yeah that's fine'.
"I had people on the sidelines handing me ice packets and I offered her one so she was grateful for that."
The 17 degrees at 7am for the race start was "comfortable", Dessaix-Chin said, but it rose to 23 by 9am and his race finish.
"I don't think they took into account the radiant heat from the roads as well. And it got bad later, rising up into the 30s for those who were running four hours-plus.
"I really noticed the heat when I finished, but there was plenty of water on the course and ice vests at the finish line for the elite runners - so that was nice!"
Passing the halfway mark, Dessaix-Chin said he found his rhythm and decided to break away from Diver, cheekily saying he would see her again at the finish line.
"But about the 32km mark I blew up and then around the Botanic Gardens she blew past me.
"I always have a kick at the finish, but she still finished around nine seconds ahead of me. She's just so good."
Diver was the first Australian woman across the line in a time of 2h31m26s.
"There's definitely no shame in being beaten by the Australian record holder though. It's an honour to be around that greatness," Dessaix-Chin said.
Dessaix-Chin said the Sydney Marathon was "such an epic course", crossing the Harbour Bridge, passing Centennial Park and having the Opera House as the finish line
He finished the 42km course in 2h31m33s, which he said was around eight minutes off his personal best, but "still a solid time" given the heat and gruelling course.
"I was feeling in good condition and I was happy with my preparation.
"But I wasn't expecting a PB given the conditions, and the course had a lot of twists and turns and some hills."
Dessaix-Chin, also well known for his cross country running expertise, said Sydney was his eighth marathon - others including Hamburg, Townsville, Chicago, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Cologne (where he placed third) and Canberra.
He now has his eyes set on another likely overseas effort to break the 2h20m barrier.
"I'm 45 so there's not a lot of time left," he said with a chuckle.
"But I still feel in tip top shape and I'm really keen to run a PB of under two hours 20."
