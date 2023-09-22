Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Bush dancing
Bega, September 22
Fancy a fun night of great food, live music and dancing? There are still tickets left to Friday night's bush dance at The PeaNut Eatery Bega, 5.30-10pm. Adults $65, children $20 with live music from the Kameruka Bush Orchestra, nibbles, main course and dessert all included (singing and dancing optional!). Book a table now by calling 0448 547 942
Author Talk with Gabbie Stroud
September 22
Meet celebrated local author Gabbie Stroud as she speaks on 'The Things that Matter Most', her poignant new novel about a harrowing secret and a school community in crisis. Gabbie will be in conversation with Kate Liston-Mills, author of 'Dear Ibis,' as they discuss her writing process and inspirations at the Eden Library on Friday September 22 starting at 6pm.
Light and Shadow
Bega, From September 22
Spiral presents a group exhibition exploring the real and whimsical worlds of light and dark. A visual playground in various mediums. Featuring South Coast artists: Mikey Barnard, David Beck, Marianne Beuzeville, Nancy Brunton, Trish Castillo, Sam Davis, Kim Falkenmire, Ivana Gattegno, Ray Hamilton, Stephanie Haygarth, Di Hocking, Lucy Jurek-Macey, Graeme Krake, Neil Miley, Glenda Morgan, Narelle Perroux, Gabrielle Powell, Raven, Stephanie Simko, David Stocker, Claudia Tasche and Caroline Teo. Join the artists at the opening on Friday, September 22, 4pm. Spiral Gallery is at 47 Church St Bega. Mon-Fri 10am-4pm, Sat 10am-1pm. www.spiralgallery.org.au. The exhibition runs until October 18.
Ensemble Q at Four Winds
September 23
Ensemble Q will perform as a smaller chamber collective inside the Four Winds Windsong Pavilion on Saturday, September 23 at 2pm. Composer, clarinetist, teacher and former Four Winds creative director Paul Dean works alongside his equally brilliant partner, cellist Trish Dean as co-artistic directors of the group. Its mission is virtuosic integrity and a dedication to the performance of undiscovered masterpieces. Limelight magazine described Ensemble Q as quite possibly the best performance seen all year. "An astonishing feat of music-making. Frankly, this was a jaw-dropping performance." Doors and bar open from 1.30pm. Tickets are $55 for general admission, $45 concession and free entry for 16 years and under. Bookings can be made via fourwinds.com.au or at @fourwindsau
Voice forum
Narooma, September 24
The Yes23 campaign volunteers of Narooma and surrounding communities will be holding a community forum at Narooma Uniting Church Hall, 2.30pm on Sunday, September 24, at which four prominent Aboriginal community members will speak. Patricia Ellis OAM from Bergalia, Uncle Bunja Smith from Batemans Bay, Wally Stewart from Narooma and Biripi woman Christine Lee from Bodalla are the four speakers with deep roots in the community. Each will speak for 10 to 15 minutes about why the referendum is important to them. That will be followed by a Q&A session then tea and biscuits and a yarn. The forum is expected to wrap up by 4.30pm.
Arcadia Quintet
Tura Beach, September 26
Storytime at Tura and Bermagui will be transformed into musicals this month when the Arcadia Winds quintet perform some fairytale pieces from French composer Maurice Ravel's Mother Goose suite. At Tura Marrang Library on Tuesday, September 26, from 10.30-11.30am and Bermagui community hall on Thursday, September 28, from 10.30-11.30am. Book by phoning the library on 6499 2127.
Vegetable Piano
September 27
Head to Eden Library for some school holiday fun on Wednesday, September 27 at 10.30 am. Using the Honeycomb Vegetable Piano Music Kit, children can quickly build vegetable pianos, plasticine drums, pencil drums and much more. Learn how the Honeycomb kits turn conductive objects into instruments and then get creative with some magical music.
Art show
Merimbula, from September 26
Merimbula and District Arts Group will hold its next exhibition and sale from September 26 to October 6 at Twyford Hall, Merimbula. The show will be open daily from 10am to 4pm. This art exhibition will feature high quality art and craft. A large variety of artworks will include paintings, both framed and unframed as well as a variety of crafts. Smaller items such as cards will also be for sale. Make time to view this exhibition and support the local talented artists of Merimbula and District.
Yes concert in Tilba
Tilba, October 1
Tilba is hosting a community event to promote a Yes vote for the Voice. A combination of local musicians, Yes23 volunteers and other community members felt a festival would be a positive way to invite undecided voters to find out more. It is also a chance for the Yes volunteers to recharge the batteries and power on until referendum. Musicians include Chris O'Connor, Soul Stories, Larimar, Ron Callaghan, Melanie Horsnell, Djinama Yilaga, Malumba and Casey Greene. The music starts at midday. Entry by donation.
Tubular Bells for Two
Club Sapphire, October 1
Two blokes juggle more than 20 instruments live on stage in a spellbinding performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's seminal work, Tubular Bells. Guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Doors open 5pm. Show starts 6pm. Tickets $45. Book via the Club Sapphire website, www.clubsapphire.com.au/whats-on
Meet the Woodies
Bega, October 7
Bega District Woodcraft Association (the Bega Woodies) is holding an open day on Saturday, October 7, from 10am until 2pm. There will be demonstrations, displays of fine woodcraft from award-winning members, and a raffle with three beautiful handcrafted prizes. Located behind the community hall in Tarraganda.
Kurt Fearnley
Club Sapphire, October 14
Paralympian Kurt Fearnley has an incredible list of achievements. Join him for an evening of talk and dinner at Club Sapphire Saturday, October 14, 6.30 for 7pm. Cost adults $35 u18s $20, ticket includes dinner. Tickets available at stickytickets.com.au. The evening is in support of the Sapphire Coast Youth Development Fund.
Paco Lara
Narooma Kinema, October 15
Paco Lara, considered one of the best flamenco guitarists of his generation, will perform at the Narooma Kinema at 3pm on Sunday, October 15. He performed at the Sydney Opera House and Adelaide Guitar Festival in 2021. Before he moved to Australia in 2017 with his half-Australian, half-Spanish partner and accomplished flamenco dancer Deya Miranda Giner, he performed around the world. Ms Giner said people could only see something like this in Spain so to see it in your backyard without having to get on a plane is very special. Book tickets through Narooma Kinema.
Listen to the Heart
Tathra, October 28
Djinima Yilaga Choir will be performing from 2pm on Sunday, October 28, at the Tathra Uniting Church. The choir, conducted by Cheryl Davison, will be supported by Tathra Singers conducted by Lorna Zhulan, Douglas Simper, Melinda Steel, Richard Smeal and other local performers. Entry is by donation and afternoon tea will be served. The Listen to the Heart Concert is an initiative of the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast.
Bemboka Flower Show
Bemboka, October 29
Members of Bemboka Garden Club are pleased to present this year's annual flower show - the 37th - at the Bemboka Memorial Hall on Sunday, October 29, between noon and 3pm. Sixty-seven categories will be judged. Admission is $6, $10 for families, which includes light refreshments. There will also be raffles for a wheelbarrow of 'garden goodies', and a quilt kindly donated by Bemboka Quilt & Craft Group. All profits are recycled back to local community groups.
