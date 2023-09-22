Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Paco Lara, considered one of the best flamenco guitarists of his generation, will perform at the Narooma Kinema at 3pm on Sunday, October 15. He performed at the Sydney Opera House and Adelaide Guitar Festival in 2021. Before he moved to Australia in 2017 with his half-Australian, half-Spanish partner and accomplished flamenco dancer Deya Miranda Giner, he performed around the world. Ms Giner said people could only see something like this in Spain so to see it in your backyard without having to get on a plane is very special. Book tickets through Narooma Kinema.

