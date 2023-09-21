"I'm not a dairy farmer but I'm still producing milk for my third child," was guest speaker Kate Brow's opening line as she addressed the Bale Up 2023 - Women in Dairy Conference.
Kate, who lives on a farm in Mila, near Bombala, talked about postnatal depression and the isolation mothers can experience on farms. She is a Motherland community coordinator and Gidget Foundation advocate.
She was one of an impressive line up of guest speakers, panellists and activities that formed part of the conference, held at Club Sapphire, Merimbula.
Mental health was a big focus with local Rural Adversity Mental Health Program worker Jen Keioskie running a craft session on masks coupled with an opportunity for participants to talk about the masks they wear in their daily life.
"Everyone who spoke, spoke about struggles with mental health. There was a lot of love in the room," Jen said.
Bemboka farmer Brodie Game held the audience in the palm of her hand as she talked about her love of dairy farming despite the tough times she and her husband had faced share farming.
I hate the idea of the stoic farming woman. We need to be proactive about our mental health, it's so important. You don't have to push through."- Kate Brow, guest speaker
Brodie was Royal Sydney Showgirl in 2014, winning it for the Bega Valley for the first time ever.
Brodie said it had been a steep learning curve but made her realise how much she loved dairy farming.
"We realised how important networking and relationships are. You have to manage yourself and what you've got and grasp opportunities. I don't believe in luck,' she said.
But losing property in the 2019 made Brodie question herself. She turned to a rural counsellor and approached Focus Farms to be in the program that would offer support.
"I stood up naked in front of those Focus Farm people. The program lasted two years and we now own our farm but without the support of Focus Farms we wouldn't have done it,' Brodie said.
Amanda Heffernan told the 120 strong audience about her experiences winning House Rules in 2018, the time away from home, the twins and being on television but also coming back to the dairy farm in Bega Valley and being "the same people we always were".
There's a real disconnect between those on and off farms. We have kids in the Bega Valley who think milk comes from a box.- Fiona Kotvojs, guest speaker
She said one of the life lessons she learnt was health and happiness were the first priorities.
NRL footballer Kezie Apps spoke about growing up on a Bega Valley farm, being a farmer and an NRL footballer. Kezie also facilitated a panel discussion on successful generational farming and succession planning.
Around half the conference attendees were young women under 30, organiser Julie Moore of Dorrigo said.
"There's a real shift with the young seeing a pathway. A lot are employees on farms but are passionate about farming," Julie said.
It meant that many in the room were either coming into succession or were in the process of finalising a handover.
Candelo farmer and member of the organising committee, Gemma Otton said it had been a very successful event and she'd has "an absolute blast".
"Mental health affects everyone and you don't realise so many other people are going through it but you go away feeling invigorated," Gemma said.
She said she had met so many of her best friends through Bale Up.
Other speakers included Stephanie Trethewey founder of Motherland, a mother's group which aims to reduce the isolation felt by rural mums with kids of all ages.
Under a banner of Connect, Collaborate, Innovate, there was a session on innovation which included Fiona Kotvojs of Gulaga GoldTruffles and Joss McMillan of Bega Valley Eggs.
The conference included a successful 'Moosquerade Ball' at Oaklands with a lot of dancing and a chance to relax.
