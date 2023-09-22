On October 15 I want to wake up to an Australia that I am proud to be a citizen of. A country that is brave, inclusive, trusting, grateful, committed, positive, tolerant, open hearted, egalitarian, aspirational, progressive, generous, diverse, peaceful, prosperous, inspirational and democratic.
Consider for a moment the opposite of these adjectives, would you want to live in a country described like that?
Harari said that our greatest strength as humans is our ability to cooperate successfully when having a common belief. Lets do it, vote YES for the country you can be proud of.
It should have been done in 1901.
That is, when Australia became a nation it should have recognised the people who were here when the British arrived and given them a voice in our brand new constitution. That would have been fair and right.
It should have been done in 1901, but it wasn't. Now, in a more enlightened 2023, we can fix that.
Australians are known for extending a hand to help people off the ground.
We've done it through fires and floods and we've done it overseas as well as here. Next year will be the 20th anniversary of the Boxing Day tsunami. Australians donated hundreds of millions of dollars from their own pockets to the victims of that disaster.
Now it's time to extend a helping hand to Indigenous Australians - to guarantee them a say in how to overcome their unique disadvantage everywhere from life expectancy to imprisonment rates.
We know what it's like hanging on the phone to a telco or a bank or an airline, hoping not to be cut off before we get to speak to someone, wondering if our problem will be fixed or even listened to, knowing that, in this particular power relationship, we have no power at all. It's as if Indigenous Australians have been in a phone call like that for 235 years.
It's time to finish the call on their terms, with recognition and a voice, both in the constitution. We can do that that by voting yes on October 14.
In many ways, the last 235 years of Australian history have been a chronicle of dispossession and disappointment for First Nations peoples. Their many petitions asking for representation have largely been ignored.
Representative indigenous advisory bodies have been set up by previous governments only to be abolished by their successors. Recommendations of landmark royal commissions have not been wholly implemented. We have not closed the gap.
So a new approach is needed. This referendum would recognise First Nations peoples and enshrine a Voice in the Constitution. The Voice would be a representative advisory committee which would not be under threat of abolition without another referendum.
First Nations peoples have asked for a Voice enshrined in the Constitution. Eighty per cent of Indigenous people in a nationwide poll support the Voice. Australians owe it to them to listen to their invitation to walk together towards a better future. Vote yes.
The Salvation Army is one of the biggest providers of social services in Australia. We are a pragmatic movement, not really into empty gestures or performative virtue signalling. I don't think in our 140-year history in Australia that we have ever been called "elites".
But we do support the Voice. We support the Voice, simply, because we believe it will make a difference.
For 140 years, the Salvos have rolled up their sleeves and helped where we can. We support people experiencing homelessness, family and domestic violence, financial hardship, unemployment, substance use disorders, social isolation and loneliness, and help them recover from natural disasters.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are over-represented in almost every service we deliver - and that's why we support a Voice. There is no escaping the fact that what we are doing right now, as a nation, is not working.
The Salvos will always do what we can on the ground, but the issues we see are deeper; they are structural and systemic. We believe the only way to practically address the hardship experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is to change how the government makes and carries out policy. We believe the best way to do that is to actually listen to the people affected - to give them a voice.
Not everyone agrees with us on this and that's okay. We just ask that people respectfully consider, before they decide on October 14: "Will the Voice make a difference for people who really need help?"
We think the answer is a resounding yes.
The No campaign has come up with the shameful cop out, "If you don't know, vote no". It is a blatant attempt to encourage those who are unsure to take the easy option.
On the other hand, the Yes campaign's message, with Farnham's "you're the voice, try and understand it", is positive and encourages us to be responsible and find out.
The Electoral Commission's referendum booklet is in our mailboxes and online at aec.gov.au/referendums/files/pamphlet/referendum-booklet.pdf
It's all that is needed.
