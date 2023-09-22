Bega District News
Bega District Letters to the Editor, September 22: Voice recognition 'long overdue'

September 22 2023 - 10:06am
Take pride in our country

On October 15 I want to wake up to an Australia that I am proud to be a citizen of. A country that is brave, inclusive, trusting, grateful, committed, positive, tolerant, open hearted, egalitarian, aspirational, progressive, generous, diverse, peaceful, prosperous, inspirational and democratic.

Local News

