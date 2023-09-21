Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Tathra Youth Festival heralded a success

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated September 21 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the quality music pouring out of the surf club, to kids running around taking part in various activities around the skate park, the Tathra Youth Festival was heralded a great success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.