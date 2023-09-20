Bega District News
Bega Valley Shire Council commits to replace basketball half court at Eden

By Denise Dion
Updated September 21 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:56am
Basketball half court to be revisited at Eden

Cost savings to the upgrade of the Barclay Street sports precinct at Eden by council, included the removal of a planned half court basketball court.

