Basketball half court to be revisited at Eden

Cost savings to the upgrade of the Barclay Street sports precinct at Eden by council, included the removal of a planned half court basketball court.
But after protests from the community the matter was revisited in an urgency motion put by Cr Mitchell Nadin.
He said the news of the removal of the half court had caused a lot of community angst
"A lot of the community is very familiar with this project but there's a missing piece, the half basketball court; it was promised," Cr Nadin said.
"The way I see it, it's a renewal project with very high community value. I get how important this is as part of a cluster of facilities."
Cr Nadin said he believed the details could be resolved and said he wanted to send a signal to the community to reaffirm council's commitment to replace the half court.
Cr Nadin's motion (below) was carried
1 - Council reaffirms its commitment to replacing the existing basketball facility as part of the current Barclay St recreation precinct upgrade works;
2 - That the dimensions of the replacement court, location and other construction details be resolved with the project's working group;
3 - That a report be presented to council at the next council meeting for options to finance the outstanding cost of the project.
