Forestry Corporation announces solid fuel fire ban in many NSW state forests 'until further notice'

Updated September 20 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 2:30pm
Campfires and barbecues using wood, charcoal or other solid fuels have been banned in all state forests on the South Coast from Friday, September 22, until further notice to reduce the risk of bushfires.

