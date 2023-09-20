He may not have kept a tally, but Brogo resident Andrew D'Arnay says he has officiated more than 400 games from the centre of the field and over 500 from the sidelines during his 24 years as a Group 16 rugby league referee.
But now, at 56, he is hanging up his boots and whistle to focus on being the best grandfather he can be to his four grandkids. However, he said he was immensely proud of his legacy supporting young ones to be the best they can be.
"In the last couple of years, I've had to decide whether I'm going to go and do some coaching and do some mentoring, or go and do the things for family, so now it's time for me to say, 'You know what, nup, I'm going to let the refereeing go," D'Arnay said.
Originally doing his referee course in 1999 because his son was playing footy, D'Arnay, who was the president of Bega Roosters at the time, heard they needed referees so he raised his hand.
"I'd never really been a big sportsperson, you know, always two left feet, couldn't pass, couldn't catch, all that sort of stuff, but also I found that this was something that I actually really enjoyed doing," he said.
"So just started refereeing junior league, and about 2003 started doing seniors.
"Maybe 15 years ago I just started to help out doing the referee courses, and from that became a referee coach, and just started to develop young ones coming through."
D'Arnay's role developed into one where he would assess referees' abilities before grading them, but said instead of taking an assessment approach, he found it more beneficial to coach and mentor upcoming referees.
"I say to all the young kids, every single game you do you're going to make three or four mistakes, and it's not about the mistakes, it's how you react to them, what you do differently next time or how you react while the game's going on," he said.
"That's the important part of it. Get to the point where you accept the fact that you will make three to four mistakes every single game.
"It doesn't matter if [a call] was or wasn't [correct], it's what the referee and the touch judges saw. You [as a supporter] saw it from a different angle, your perspective [as a ref] says it's a knock on, so that's what happened."
D'Arnay said his role required him to teach technical aspects by going through hypotheticals and seeing how emerging referees would handle specific situations.
"Ball gets kicked off at halfway, hits the crossbar on the full and goes out on the full, what do you do?" he said.
"Penalty at halfway because you kicked it out on the full, it's happened to me twice in Bega in the same direction."
During his Group 16 career, he officiated games with Dale Finucane, Kezie Apps, Morgan Boyle, and Euan Aitken, among a host of others.
"It's great to be able to just be part of all of that," D'Arnay said with a smile.
