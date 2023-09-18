Bega Valley Shire Council advises works will be carried out on Andy Poole Drive in Tathra on Wednesday, September 20, weather permitting.
Local contractors will be resealing the road surface from the bottom of Beach Hill to Hancocks Bridge at the Bega River, from 7am to 5pm.
Road users should expect delays and allow extra travel time. Traffic control will be on site to assist and signs will be in place.
There will be no on-street parking for the duration of the works.
Council thanked motorists for their patience.
For more information, contact council's supervisor for civil contractors, Craig Corby on (02) 6499 2222.
For up-to-date information on all the shire's roads, visit Live Traffic NSW.
