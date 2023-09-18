Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Tathra roadworks will see entire length of Andy Poole Drive resealed

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 19 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Poole Drive, Tathra. Picture file
Andy Poole Drive, Tathra. Picture file

Bega Valley Shire Council advises works will be carried out on Andy Poole Drive in Tathra on Wednesday, September 20, weather permitting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.