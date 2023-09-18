Bega District News
Tailwaggers: Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla branch fundraiser

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 19 2023 - 8:46am, first published 8:45am
Great organisation by Clare Hooper, president of Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla branch, and entertaining commentary by Paul West, pictured here with Digger the dog, made the Tailwaggers event a great day for people and their pooches. Picture by Rosy Williams
Another year, another highly successful and enjoyable Tailwaggers event in Narooma.

