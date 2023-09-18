What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for September 19-25

Down South Jazz Club presents A Night of Dixie, upstairs at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Jiri Kripac (Cornet/Vocals), Robert Moffatt (Trombone/Trumpet), Bob Porter (Clarinet/vocals), John Moffatt (Sousaphone), Mike Deighan (Banjo) and Colin Hoorweg (Drums). 7.30pm-10pm. $15 Club members, $25 visitors. Tickets at the door
Sunday Lemonade with Lucky at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10 Bookings essential via longstocking.com.au
Honey Bear at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Moon Dog at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Open Mic Night at River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Minh Ha at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Drought and Other Plays by Millicent Armstrong at Cobargo School of Arts. 2pm-4.30pm. $35+BF via 123tix.com.au
Ensemble Q at the Windsong Pavilion, Four Winds, Baragga Bay. 2.30pm $55/$45/U16s free via fourwinds.com.au
Joe Quennell at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
One Louder at Rocky Hall. 6pm-9pm
Roddy Reason at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Sunday Lemonade with Lucky at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 6.30-9.30pm. $12+BF via Humanitix
The Kameruka Bush Band's Aussie Bush Dance AND 3 course set menu dinner at The Peanut, Bega. 6.30pm-9pm. $65/$20/U5s free. Bookings essential 0448547942
Chloe Jade at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Drought and Other Plays by Millicent Armstrong at The Twyford, Merimbula. 7.30pm. Not suitable for under 15s. Tickets $35 via thetwyford.com.au
Strutt at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Cass McGufficke Trio at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Stillwater Trio at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential via longstocking.com.au
Loose Change at Great Southern Inn, Eden. 1pm-4pm
Craig Sinclair at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
ChangoTree at Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Merimbula. 1.30-5pm
Sapphire Coast Music Society & Arcadia Winds present Pictures in Arcadia at Wolumla Memorial Hall, Wolumla. 2.30pm. $30//U18s free via Trybooking
Singer In the Park at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Jaokob Poyner at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
