What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for September 19-25

Updated September 18 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:12pm
What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for September 19-25
What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for September 19-25

Thursday September 21

Down South Jazz Club presents A Night of Dixie, upstairs at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Jiri Kripac (Cornet/Vocals), Robert Moffatt (Trombone/Trumpet), Bob Porter (Clarinet/vocals), John Moffatt (Sousaphone), Mike Deighan (Banjo) and Colin Hoorweg (Drums). 7.30pm-10pm. $15 Club members, $25 visitors. Tickets at the door

