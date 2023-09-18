Bega Valley Shire Council's outdoor pools are set to re-open this Labour Day long weekend, in the school holidays.
Bemboka, Candelo and Eden Memorial Pool will re-open on Saturday, September 30.
Outdoor pools in Bega and Cobargo will open for the 2023-24 season earlier, on Monday, September 25.
Sapphire Aquatic Centre in Pambula Beach continues to operate all year round.
Council's aquatic and leisure facilities coordinator, Nic Hoynes said key projects from the renewals program and maintenance works were completed during the off-season.
"Shade sails are being replaced at four outdoor pools and defibrillators and emergency equipment have been renewed," Mr Hoynes said.
"Bemboka Pool had its main pump replaced and had leaks investigated and repaired.
"The site in Candelo had grate renewals and the site in Cobargo has undergone repainting.
"We've also had the Bega Pool changeroom floor re-painted and Eden Memorial Pool now has a beautiful mural painted by local artist Belinda Rosenbaum, thanks to a community project proposal from Eden Lap it Club and Eden Community Access Centre.
"The completion of these projects promises to provide our pool users with a safer and more enjoyable experience, and we are excited to welcome everyone back soon."
For more information on the shire's pools, visit council's website.
The council also had opportunities for staff to join its team of lifeguards and pool attendants for the upcoming season. If you are interested, visit the Careers at Council webpage.
