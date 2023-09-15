Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Wallaga Bridge work deferred until 2024 as community feedback published

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated September 15 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While major work on Wallaga Lake Bridge has been deferred until next year, further geotechnical surveys will see changed traffic conditions and slight delays from Monday, September 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.