Wallaga Bridge work deferred until 2024 as community feedback published

While major work on Wallaga Lake Bridge has been deferred until next year, further geotechnical surveys will see changed traffic conditions and slight delays from Monday, September 18.
Proposed essential maintenance work required on the bridge will see it closed to traffic for several months. However, following considerable feedback, Transport for NSW said it was heading back to the drawing board to come up with a new plan that better "meets the needs of the community".
Transport for NSW on Friday, September 15, published online the feedback it had received through community consultation.
Acting regional director south Brendon James said the Community Consultation Summary Report outlined comments and concerns from those who will be impacted by the work, including people who live, work and travel to the area regularly.
"Seventy-two per cent of the 500 written responses received were from residents who live closest to the bridge in Wallaga Lake and Akolele, with the remaining from those in Narooma, Cobargo, Cuttagee, Bermagui," he said.
Mr James said while the report showed 80 per cent of respondents preferred proposed Option 2, which had a smaller window for the full closure of the bridge, it was clear neither option met the needs of the community.
"We are committed to getting this right and balancing the community needs with the need to carry out the essential maintenance work on Wallaga Lake Bridge," Mr James said.
"Based on the feedback received we are working on a new approach to the maintenance that will consider what is important to the community, including the impacts on local business, people travelling for work, local events and children travelling to and from school.
"Work on Wallaga Lake Bridge will now start next year, to keep the bridge open for peak holiday season and allow Transport for NSW time to plan how best to deliver this project taking into consideration the key areas of interest, concern and impacts the work will have on the community."
However, Mr James said that as part of this next stage of planning for the bridge repairs, crews will carry out further geotechnical investigations next week.
"While there will be some changed traffic conditions as tests are done at the bridge approaches, any delays will be minimal," Mr James said.
Work will take place between 7am and 5pm weekdays, and from 8am to 4pm on Saturday, between Monday, September 18, and Saturday, September 23, weather permitting.
Single lane closures, stop/slow traffic conditions and a reduced speed of 40kmh will be in place during work times for the safety of workers and road users.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Motorists were advised to drive to the conditions, allow an additional five minutes of travel time, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanked the community for providing feedback and for its patience as a new plan was developed.
The Consultation Summary Report is available on the project page transport.nsw.gov.au/wallaga-lake-bridge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.