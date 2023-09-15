Spring has sprung...but so have the bushfire warnings

I think I love spring more than any other time of year.
The days are warming up nicely, almost to the point a swim being a happy prospect - almost - but not so hot that drying yourself after a shower makes you sweat enough to need another one.
The nights are still cool enough for a comfortable sleep.
And work I've done in the garden finally comes into its own and starts looking like I actually achieved something.
Although I do dread the tipping point when the backyard starts requiring weekly mowing sessions once more to keep the lawn under control.
However, that also raises a valid concern given the past few years since the devastation wrought by Black Summer bushfires.
A couple of years of high rainfall and wet summers thankfully gave our firefighters a greatly-needed break after that traumatic summer.
But it made the grass grow.
Then the last 12 months of extremely dry weather have crisped up that long grass and undergrowth, with predictions we are once again heading into a dangerous fire season.
The Bega Valley and Eurobodalla are already in the bushfire danger period with permits required for anyone considering a burn on their land.
In fact, this week the weather forecast is such that even those permits have been suspended until September 22.
It hasn't stopped numerous fires from breaking out all over the district - with suggestions that some have been started by farm machinery or power tools being used despite the conditions and warnings.
This weekend is the RFS Get Ready Weekend. An opportunity to chat with your local brigade members about the warnings, and how to better prepare your property and family given the predictions for this season.
Don't miss the valuable advice on offer. Details on which brigades are hosting an event are all on the NSW RFS website here.
Wishing you a happy and safe weekend.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
