Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Variety Heart Scholarship for young Pambula folk violin enthusiast Emma Foote

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 15 2023 - 9:28am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emma Foote, 16, lives and breathes music.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.