Emma Foote, 16, lives and breathes music.
The gifted Pambula musician has been playing music since she was nine years old, but it was when she picked up the violin as a 12-year-old that she really fell in love.
Emma spends hours playing most days to perfect her skills in pursuit of her dream of becoming a music composer.
"Emma is so passionate about learning all aspects of the violin. She spends her free time composing and performing her own contemporary folk tunes and songs," said mum Jessica.
"During the week, she attends classical violin and folk violin lessons, youth and bush orchestra and music theory classes."
Emma's talents were recognised recently as winner of the NSW Folk Federation Youth Under 18 years 2022 Award.
She has also started the Sapphire Coast Youth Folk Social Club to provide a fun space for children and youth to come together to learn traditional Australian folk music.
But Emma's endeavours come at a price and the financial strain on the family had forced them to cut back on Emma's musical commitments recently.
"We do our best to provide Emma with enriching and educational experiences and provide her with the foundation she needs to succeed, however, all of these costs add up very quickly," said Jessica.
When Emma was recently awarded a Variety Heart Scholarship, Jessica described the impact as "life changing".
Variety recently awarded $294,000 in scholarships to 63 children across NSW and the ACT, enabling them to pursue their sporting and artistic dreams.
"It means so much to our family. The scholarship will not only make it possible for Emma to continue with her regular lessons, but it will also give her the chance to travel to attend training camps and experience large orchestral environments," said Jessica.
"There are limited opportunities for local kids to take part in large orchestras, so for her to have the chance to be taught by very talented tutors and conductors and further develop her musical education, it will be life changing."
Emma aspired to study music composition and complete a music degree with the Sydney Conservatorium when she finished high school.
"The Variety Heart Scholarship is making it possible for Emma to pursue her dreams of becoming a music composer," said Jessica.
"We are so grateful and cannot thank Variety enough for helping us to help Emma reach her aspirations."
Variety NSW/ACT CEO Tony Warner said he was filled with excitement and anticipation about what the future held for Australian sport and the arts.
"Hearing all about the tremendous achievements of these clever kids keeps us focussed on what is most important - investing in the next generation," he said at the scholarship presentation ceremony in Bankstown on September 14.
"These young people are working hard to achieve their goals and Variety is honoured to recognise each individual and their many, many hours of hard work and dedication."
Applications will open again for Variety Heart Scholarships in May 2024. For more information, visit www.variety.org.au/nsw/variety-heart-scholarships/
