Eden-Monaro is among several locations across NSW where the Australian Electoral Commission "urgently" needs workers for the upcoming referendum.
With the referendum confirmed for Saturday, October 14, the AEC is looking for people across NSW to work to provide their community the opportunity to vote locally.
During the referendum period, the AEC will become one of the nation's largest employers, with 100,000 roles spanning a single day through to several weeks of work before, on and after voting day.
People are required right across the country to help deliver the referendum, but particularly in parts of NSW where historically it has been challenging to recruit the required number of workers.
Eden-Monaro and some of the smaller towns within the electorate was one of those areas.
AEC state manager Rebecca Main said now the referendum date had been confirmed, she was hoping people would get involved to help deliver the first referendum in 24 years - and earn some money in the process.
"There are a few specific areas where we urgently need people to register their interest to work," she said.
"If we can't recruit people locally, we're hoping people from neighbouring towns may consider travelling a short distance to help give all NSW communities the opportunity to vote locally."
Ms Main said they were also looking for staff who have an eye for detail to not only work on voting day but help with counting the votes in regional and metro voting centres across NSW.
"No previous election work experience is necessary and full training is provided.
"You do need to be able to take an impartial and neutral approach to your work. In keeping with the AEC's commitment to integrity, it's absolutely essential that people working on the referendum are able to remain impartial on the issue," she said.
Visit the AEC website to find out more about the types of jobs and to register interest to be considered. If you need help call 13 23 26.
Meanwhile, all Australian citizens 18 years and older are being urged to enrol to vote, or check or update their details, ahead of the deadline at 8pm on Monday, September 18.
The AEC is especially urging young Australians who were not of voting age at last year's federal election to jump onto the AEC's website and enrol to vote.
