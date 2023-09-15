Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Panboola: Renewal exhibition
September 2-20
Come and see the colourful new works of local artist Hilary Peterson featured in Spiral Gallery, which explore the reclaimed diverse estuarine and freshwater wetland area, Panboola, in Pambula. The exhibition also pays tribute to the importance of the local community and the ecological contribution many volunteers have made to ensure the longevity of the world through nurturing this habitat.
FLING Theatre
September 16,17
Fling's youngest companies take the stage with 'We Built This', showing at Mumbulla School Hall, Bega, September 16 at 2pm and 17 at 2pm and 4pm. It's about a land where one person's junk becomes another person's treasure. The young cast have been involved in every step of the process. There is a matinee for local schools on Monday, September 18 at 10am. Tickets are available for the season via Fling's website: www.flingphysicaltheatre.com.au/book-tickets
Valley Vibes Festival
Tathra, September 16
The Tathra Youth Festival is shaping up to be an epic event for young people aged between 12 and 24 in the Bega Valley. The festival is all set for Saturday, 11am until 5pm, in the area outside the surf club and skate park. Winners from the two Valley Vibes Music Competition heats will battle it out in the final round at the Tathra Surf Club between 11.30am and 3.30pm. There will also be a photo booth, laser tag, circus workshops, art workshops, free henna or temporary tattoos as well as sporting activities, such as pickle ball and a frisbee competition. Tathra Lions Club is providing a free sausage sizzle and drinks, and there will be local food vans including Wapengo Waffles, Drift Pizza, Gelati and Axl's Lemonade. After the music competition final is over, young, energetic pop punk group, Flavuh from Batemans Bay will play from 4pm to 4.45pm.
RFS Get Ready Weekend
September 16-17
Get Ready weekend events offer residents the chance to get to know their local fire brigade members and learn how to prepare their properties for bush fires. Across the Far South Coast 21 RFS brigades will be hosting Get Ready events over the weekend. To find out the exact times, locations of the events and details visit the Get Ready Weekend page on the NSW Rural Fire Service website
Biraga Bunaan Back to Country
Narooma, September 16
The five-yearly celebration of the handing back of Biamanga and Gulaga to Traditional Owners in 2006 will be held in Narooma. There will be performances from the Djinama Yilaga Yuin Choir, Tahallianna Soward, local talent Stewart Barton, Dale Huddleston and the Riverbank Band, the Djaarmby Indigenous Band, Johnny Huckle, Will and Monica Jason Lee Scot and Ronny Callo. The Biraga Bunaan Back to Country event will be held on Saturday, September 16, from 9.45am to 4pm, at Bill Smyth Memorial Oval, Narooma. Free entry.
Cobargo Public School 150th celebration
September 16
Join the celebrations from 10am Saturday as Cobargo Public School marks its 150th birthday. Step back in time with a time capsule opening, a school history display, Mother Mountain Forge blacksmithing display and Montreal Goldfields is putting on heritage games and dress-ups. There will be a range of stalls, a coffee van and a Year 6 graduation committee BBQ. All to the backdrop of live music from Jay McMahon and Damon Davies.
Hash Harriers
September 16
The Hash House Harriers will meet at Lions Park Tathra-Bermagui Road, Mogareeka (on the right just before the bridge), Saturday, September 16 at 2pm. Hash is a worldwide mixed social running/walking group and new members are always welcome. Further info is available from Nelleka on 0488940037.
Quaama Tennis Club Open Day
September 17
Quaama Tennis Club invites the public to an open day on Sunday from 10am. The club will be providing racquets and balls for those without, and lessons to children who want to learn how to hit a ball. They will also have an open mic available for budding musicians. The local RFS will be available to help with fire season preparations, while the Quaama Men's Shed will be available for a yarn about what they offer as they cook up a BBQ.
RSL sub-branch
September 18
The Merimbula RSL sub-branch will hold their meeting at the Merimbula RSL Club on Monday, September 18, starting at 2 pm.
Jazz Club
September 21
The Down South Jazz Club will host a night of dixie/swing/trad jazz with 'A Night of Dixie', featuring a six piece band led by Jiri Kripac from the Central Coast. His band comprises Robert Moffatt on trombone and trumpet, Bob Porter on clarinet and vocals, John Moffatt on sousaphone, Mike Deighan on banjo and Colin Hoorweg on drums, with Jiri on cornet and vocals. It's a night that pays homage to the Bourbon Street tradition of New Orleans. Cost members $15, visitors $25, music starts 7.30pm. Call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590 to book.
Author Talk with Gabbie Stroud
September 22
Meet celebrated local author Gabbie Stroud as she speaks on 'The Things that Matter Most', her poignant new novel about a harrowing secret and a school community in crisis. Gabbie will be in conversation with Kate Liston-Mills, author of 'Dear Ibis,' as they discuss her writing process and inspirations at the Eden Library on Friday September 22 starting at 6pm.
Ensemble Q at Four Winds
September 23
Ensemble Q will perform as a smaller chamber collective inside the Four Winds Windsong Pavilion on Saturday, September 23 at 2pm. Composer, clarinetist, teacher and former Four Winds creative director Paul Dean works alongside his equally brilliant partner, cellist Trish Dean as co-artistic directors of the group. Its mission is virtuosic integrity and a dedication to the performance of undiscovered masterpieces. Limelight magazine described Ensemble Q as quite possibly the best performance seen all year. "An astonishing feat of music-making. Frankly, this was a jaw-dropping performance." Doors and bar open from 1.30pm. Tickets are $55 for general admission, $45 concession and free entry for 16 years and under. Bookings can be made via fourwinds.com.au or at @fourwindsau
Vegetable Piano
September 27
Come down to Eden Library for some school holiday fun on Wednesday, September 27 at 10.30 am. Using the Honeycomb Vegetable Piano Music Kit, children can quickly build vegetable pianos, plasticine drums, pencil drums and much more. Learn how the Honeycomb kits turn conductive objects into instruments and then get creative with some magical music.
Art show
Twyford Hall, Sept 26 to Oct 6
Merimbula and District Arts Group will hold its next exhibition and sale from September 26 to October 6 at Twyford Hall, Merimbula. The show will be open daily from 10am to 4pm. This art exhibition will feature high quality art and craft. A large variety of artworks will include paintings, both framed and unframed as well as a variety of crafts. Smaller items such as cards will also be for sale. Make time to view this exhibition and support the local talented artists of Merimbula and District.
People and their Boats
Bermagui, September 30-October 1
In keeping with Bermagui's rich history of commercial fishing, Bermagui Historical Society presents an exhibition People and their Boat on the October long weekend. Be fascinated by model boat collections, artefacts and photos. The Remarkable Banners provided by the Australian National Maritime Museum will tell rich stories and movies and slide shows will take you to another time. The exhibition is made possible by the Australian National Maritime Museum - muSEAum and Australian Maritime Museums Council, with funding by Create NSW 2023 Rescue and Restart Grant. Bermagui Men's Shed will be running a sausage sizzle on both days. The exhibition is open 11am-4pm at Bermagui Community Hall, 3-5 Bunga Street, Bermagui. Tickets $5 for adults (under 12 free).
Yes concert in Tilba
Tilba, October 1
Tilba is hosting a community event to promote a Yes vote for the Voice. A combination of local musicians, Yes23 volunteers and other community members felt a festival would be a positive way to invite undecided voters to find out more. It is also a chance for the Yes volunteers to recharge the batteries and power on until referendum. Musicians include Chris O'Connor, Soul Stories, Larimar, Ron Callaghan, Melanie Horsnell, Djinama Yilaga, Malumba and Casey Greene. The music starts at midday. Entry by donation.
Tubular Bells for Two
Club Sapphire, October 1
Two blokes juggle more than 20 instruments live on stage in a spellbinding performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's seminal work, Tubular Bells. Guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Doors open 5pm. Show starts 6pm. Tickets $45. Book via the Club Sapphire website, www.clubsapphire.com.au/whats-on
Kurt Fearnley
Club Sapphire, October 14
Paralympian Kurt Fearnley has an incredible list of achievements. Join him for an evening of talk and dinner at Club Sapphire Saturday, October 14, 6.30 for 7pm. Cost adults $35 u18s $20, ticket includes dinner. Tickets available at stickytickets.com.au. The evening is in support of the Sapphire Coast Youth Development Fund.
