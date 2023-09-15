Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

The Tathra Youth Festival is shaping up to be an epic event for young people aged between 12 and 24 in the Bega Valley. The festival is all set for Saturday, 11am until 5pm, in the area outside the surf club and skate park. Winners from the two Valley Vibes Music Competition heats will battle it out in the final round at the Tathra Surf Club between 11.30am and 3.30pm. There will also be a photo booth, laser tag, circus workshops, art workshops, free henna or temporary tattoos as well as sporting activities, such as pickle ball and a frisbee competition. Tathra Lions Club is providing a free sausage sizzle and drinks, and there will be local food vans including Wapengo Waffles, Drift Pizza, Gelati and Axl's Lemonade. After the music competition final is over, young, energetic pop punk group, Flavuh from Batemans Bay will play from 4pm to 4.45pm.