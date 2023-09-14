With conditions warming up and warnings issued for increased risk of fires this bushfire season, The NSW Rural Fire Service strongly advises residents to attend their local Get Ready events this weekend.
District coordinator of the Far South Coast Rural Fire Service Chris Anderson said it was the time, now more than ever, for residents to be preparing their properties.
"Over the coming week we're going to see elevated risk within the community with a warm spell of weather," he said.
"So now is the time to start preparing your properties and I highly encourage everyone to get along to their closest Get Ready event and meet their local volunteers."
Mr Anderson said the Get Ready Weekend events on September 16 and 17 offered residents the chance to get to know their local fire brigade members and learn how to prepare their properties for bush fires.
"This is a great opportunity leading into the summer for residents to meet with our local volunteers and brigades and talk about the risk in the community at the moment," he said.
"Residents can also ask questions and learn about what to do around their house and generally get to know what the warning levels are."
Other brigades in the Far South Coast will be hosting Get Ready events in coming weeks from September 23 to October 15.
To find out the exact times, locations of the events and details visit the Get Ready Weekend page on the NSW Rural Fire Service website.
Mr Anderson said the events would allow residents to learn more about the new bushfire danger rating system, that was introduced in late 2022.
"We're just really wanting people to start understanding what the warnings mean and what the risks are going into summer," he said.
Mr Anderson said it was important for people to be mindful that preparations for the fires needed to be ongoing.
"The Get Ready events isn't a one off thing, while you can get the bulk of the work done on the weekend, you will need to continually prepare for the bushfire season over coming months, right through until the end of the bushfire season," he said.
"You are going to need to keep mowing the grass to keep it short, clearing any debris from your gutters and preparing your house generally with hoses and water supply."
Mr Anderson said there were five simple steps for people to prepare their properties for bush and grass fires.
For those living in an area near grasslands or farms, Mr Anderson said the recent rain has led to widespread grass growth and increased fuel loads.
"We've seen our grassland areas dry off and there is risk in these areas at the moment, so we're just urging people to be really careful," he said.
"So do the bulk of the work now, get ready and it'll make it a lot easier moving forward in coming months."
