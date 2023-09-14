Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Increased risk of fires - 'now is the time' to prepare with Get Ready Weekend

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With conditions warming up and warnings issued for increased risk of fires this bushfire season, The NSW Rural Fire Service strongly advises residents to attend their local Get Ready events this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.