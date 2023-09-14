Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Bega Bombers recruiting for under 16s Aussie rules side

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 14 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bega Bombers' number one priority for 2024 is a competitive under 16 girls team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.