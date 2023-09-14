The Bega Bombers' number one priority for 2024 is a competitive under 16 girls team.
They've started their recruiting drive by promising girls who commit early a trip to Canberra to watch the GWS Giants play the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW season.
President Imogen Champagne says the club made no excuses for riding on the coat tails of the current interest in women's sport and had an attractive program mapped out for any girls who commit to the Bombers.
'We will take a party to Canberra on September 23 to watch the Giants in action and think that could be an important starting point in attracting girls who may never had had the chance to see the game played at the elite level.
"We'll follow this with a fitness program during the September school holidays, and that will lead into a summer nine's competition for girls."
Nines was a very fast, non-contact form of the game and an ideal introduction to Aussie rules, Champagne said.
"Importantly this will be for girls and women only, so they'll get the chance to strut their stuff without having to worry about facing bigger bodied men"
The club was looking to recruit girls currently between the ages of 12 and 15 years and offered a very affordable way to get into a team sport.
"The club covers the cost of all the playing equipment and the registration and Insurance is covered in part by the Active Kids Voucher scheme," said Champagne.
"We're determined that cost should not be a barrier to any girl wanting to play a team sport.
"The girls can be assured that they'll be coached by competent women, and they'll have the support of a family friendly club where women make up the bulk of the committee."
Asked to describe what the girls could expect from AFLW, Champagne said, "that's easy - it's fast, furious, and physical. They'll love it."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, the club is also on the lookout for women who may want to be involved either in a coaching or team management role.
"Tamalaine Prime took on the coaching role with Bega's under 9 team this season and did what can only be described as a magnificent job," Champagne said.
"The kids loved her, and she's taught them the very valuable basics of the game that has set them up for fun in the future."
The Bombers have already had success in attracting girls to the game. A girls only Auskick program organised by the club that started on August 25 has attracted record numbers.
Girls who want to join the Bombers, or who want to know more are invited to email begavalleybombers@gmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.