St Pat's travels 'Around the World' in dance concert

Standing on the stage in St Patrick's Primary School in Bega, students Sophie and Chase, who are dressed as airline pilots, invite parents, grandparents, friends and family along on a journey around the world for their 2023 dance concert.
Australia, Hawaii, United States, South America, India, Brazil, Paris, Egypt, Italy, and China are just some of the places students from Kindergarten to Year 6 capture through their homemade costumes and choreographed dance moves.
Assistant principal Emma Grant said the theme for this year's concert was "Around the World" because it aligned with what students have been learning in the classroom.
"[They are] learning about different countries and different traditions and culture, and each class has a different country [for the performance]," Ms Grant said.
Described by multiple teachers as the next 'Hugh Jackman' due to his showmanship and entertaining flare, seven-year-old Hamish, from Year 1, stood confidently in his glimmering costume as he embodied the Genie from Aladdin during his class's performance.
With a bright smile he said his favourite part is when he did a particular dance move, hands above his head, with the line, "Bibbidi bobbidi boo!"
Dee Jenkins, a classroom support assistant, said there was a blend of homemade and purchased attire, and a lot of effort put in by the students to create and practice their dances.
"A lot of the kids had been working with the teachers, making their costumes over the past month, so they've been rehearsing and practising and making their costumes, and the segue, which is their own choreography," Ms Jenkins said.
Principal Jo Scott-Pegum said the dance concert was a highlight of the St Patrick's school year.
"We thoroughly enjoy taking our audience around the world on an adventure," Ms Scott-Pegum said.
A matinee was being held on Thursday, September 14, at 12pm and the main performance was at 7pm on Thursday night.
