Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

St Pat's travels 'Around the World' in dance concert

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas, Chase, Sophie, and Imogen take the audience around the world. Picture by James Parker
Thomas, Chase, Sophie, and Imogen take the audience around the world. Picture by James Parker

Standing on the stage in St Patrick's Primary School in Bega, students Sophie and Chase, who are dressed as airline pilots, invite parents, grandparents, friends and family along on a journey around the world for their 2023 dance concert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.