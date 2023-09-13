Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Cobargo School to celebrate 150th birthday

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cobargo Public School is turning back the clock this weekend as it celebrates a major milestone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.