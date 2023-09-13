Cobargo School to celebrate 150th birthday

Cobargo Public School is turning back the clock this weekend as it celebrates a major milestone.
On Saturday, September 16, from 10am until 2pm, the school will be celebrating its 150th birthday.
Step back in time with the opening of a time capsule, a display of school history and an exhibition from the Cobargo Museum.
Mother Mountain Forge will be there with a blacksmithing display and Montreal Goldfields is putting on heritage games and dress-ups.
There will be a range of stalls including a CWA cake stall plus Coffee on Nutley's coffee van and a Year 6 graduation committee barbecue.
All to the backdrop of live music from Jay McMahon and Damon Davies.
Official birthday celebration speeches and cake cutting is on from 11am.
All past and present students, families, staff and community members are invited to join in the festivities celebrating 150 years of education in Cobargo.
Meanwhile, also on Saturday, for those keen to see what the Cobargo school children are up to these days, an exhibition of their creative work will feature alongside that of students from Tilba, Bermagui and Quaama in the Cobargo School of Arts Hall from 9am until 3pm.
Entry is by gold coin donation with proceeds to the participating schools.
