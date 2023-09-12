Council to vote for mayor and deputy mayor

Bega Valley Shire Council is holding a vote on who will be mayor and deputy mayor for the period September 13, 2023 until September 14, 2024.
The vote will take place at the council chamber on Wednesday afternoon, September 13.
The current mayor is Russell Fitzpatrick and current deputy mayor is Liz Seckold.
This will be the last time that Bega Valley Shire councillors will elect the mayor and deputy major following a referendum on December 4, 2021 during the local government elections.
The referendum determined that at the next council election the community would elect the mayor for the subsequent term of council.
The next local government elections in NSW are scheduled to be held on September 14, 2024.
