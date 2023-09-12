Police and paramedics were called to Alice Street, Merimbula at about 3pm, Tuesday, September 12 following reports of a car crash.
NSW Police media reported that officers responded to a car that had been driven into a shop.
NSW Ambulance media said that paramedics were called to the scene and assessed a man and a woman but fortunately there were no injuires.
The small hatchback drove into the front door of the Hraani Spirit Holistic Wellness clinic.
The car entered from the parking area below the Merimbula RSL Club.
