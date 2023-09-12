Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Bermagui's Edward Willson picked for Sculptures in the Garden

MW
By Marion Williams
September 13 2023 - 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bermagui sculptor Edward Willson has been exhibiting for around 12 years and his latest work is a finalist in Mudgee's Sculptures in the Garden. Picture supplied
Bermagui sculptor Edward Willson has been exhibiting for around 12 years and his latest work is a finalist in Mudgee's Sculptures in the Garden. Picture supplied

Bermagui sculptor Edward Willson's latest work is a finalist in one of Australia's leading outdoor sculpture exhibitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.