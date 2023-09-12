What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for September 12-18

Ash Grunwald with Benji Fowler & ChangoTree at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 4pm-7pm. $56.10 via Oztix
Singer In The Park at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential via longstocking.com.au
Of Men and Monkeys at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Tyler Hauptberger at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Open Mic Night at River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Joe Driscoll at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Tathra Youth Festival & Valley Vibes Music Competition Final at Tathra Beach Surf Club. Music from Tilly & Illya, Minimum Wage, Think Fast and Guitarama - and six solo artists - Sarah Lingard, Alexis Gill, Tilly Whitehead, Indy Lee, Alyssa Lockerbie, Tiller Helton and Flavuh. Food vans, photo booth, laser tag, circus workshops, art workshops, free henna or temporary tattoos, pickle ball and a frisbee competition. 11am-6pm
Tyler Hauptberger at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Sam Stevenson at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Forest Theatre; A unique original arts performance featuring an eight piece live band with synchronised cinematic projections about the environment at Narooma Kinema, Narooma. 7.30pm-9pm. $20/$15. Tickets via riverofart.com.au/events/forest-theatre/
Salt at Merimbula RSL. 8pm-11pm
Bryan Howson at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12.30pm-3.30pm
The Figmentz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $20 Bookings essential via longstocking.com.au
Red Heart Blue at Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Merimbula. 2-5pm
Porterhouse & The Temperate Few (Trad Jazz) at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Roddy Reason at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
The Sugarants at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
