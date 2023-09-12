Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pambula clocks up 670kms for the Gotcha4Life 24 hour row for mental health

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated September 12 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If there ever was an example of why exercise is great for your mental health, then this event is it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.