Two men charged with assaulting a kangaroo in Merimbula's CBD have pleaded guilty to the offence.
Travis Nemec, 20, of Eden, and Lachlan Westaway, 22, of Wolumla, appeared in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, September 12.
Nemec was accompanied by family members.
Magistrate Doug Dick said he had been presented letters from Nemec's mother and father as well as six references, while he had also received a character reference for Westaway.
Video footage of the assault of a kangaroo in the main street of Merimbula emerged on July 23 when it was shared on social media, causing widespread outrage in the Bega Valley community.
All three men said to have been involved in the incident were charged with committing an act of cruelty on an animal.
Although represented by different solicitors, their matters were mentioned in Bega Local Court at the same time.
Magistrate Dick noted Nemec and Westaway's pleas of guilty along with the character references received.
He then adjourned the matter for sentencing to October 24, the time needed to prepare a "pre-sentencing assessment report due to the nature of the offence".
The third man who was also mentioned in court as a co-accused on the animal cruelty charge, had his matter adjourned with his solicitor requesting more time to confirm details in the prosecution's indictment report on a secondary charge of damaging property.
That charge relates to the alleged vandalism of a glass door at the Merimbula laundromat that reportedly occurred on the same night as the kangaroo attack.
Magistrate Dick granted the two-week adjournment, to Bega Local Court on September 26, when pleas to both charges were to be entered.
