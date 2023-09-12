Bega District News
Animal cruelty guilty plea from Bega Valley men who assaulted a kangaroo while filming the incident

By Ben Smyth
Updated September 12 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
A still from the graphic video that was circulated on social media.

Two men charged with assaulting a kangaroo in Merimbula's CBD have pleaded guilty to the offence.

