Anglicare celebrate Foster Care Week Advertising Feature

It takes a village to raise a young person in foster care. Shutterstock picture

Based in a tiny village in the Bega Valley, far from her own family, and looking to give back the community where she lives, Tessa* decided to become a foster carer with Anglicare.

As we recognise Foster Care Week, and the generous individuals that voluntarily take on this important and impactful work, Tessa's story highlights the essential role that respite care plays within the foster care sector.

"I've come across research that shows children benefit from access to more than one set of adults," Tessa said.



"By doing this, I can be one of a village raising a child. I also had my own battles in childhood and this way I can give back in a way that is safe for the young person and for me."

While the purpose of foster care will always be to provide hope, support and attention to vulnerable children and young people, the practice of foster care is ever evolving, leading to the emergence of newer care models such as restoration, respite care and therapeutic home based care.



At the moment, Tessa is providing respite care, which involves caring for a child or young person on an occasional basis, often on weekends or during school holidays.



I love the play-based model of care. It brings this lovely young person into my life and I am exposed to things I otherwise wouldn't be. - Tessa, respite carer

Through respite care, the child or young person is provided with a larger safety net of care, while their full-time carers benefit from the additional support.

Tessa completed the comprehensive training and assessment process for becoming a carer, but was still surprised by some aspects of the role.



"I joke about it, but I didn't realise I would spend so much time feeding young people," she said.



Still, Tessa has been able to turn this into a positive by planning cooking activities to do with the young people she looks after.



"I love the play-based model of care. It brings this lovely young person into my life and I am exposed to things I otherwise wouldn't be."

For anyone looking to become involved with foster care, Tessa suggests they attend the information sessions and training, and go through the assessment in an honest way.



"The assessment can be challenging, and can bring up old feelings of distress, but if you can be vulnerable you can grow as a person and really develop who you are," Tessa said.

Receiving positive feedback about her time with a young person is an absolute highlight for Tessa.



A full-time carer recently wrote to tell her that a young person she'd looked after couldn't stop talking about their weekend away and what a great time they had.



"It can be exhausting, but at the same time it is uplifting. We get something by being compassionate. We get a deep sense of joy and connection," Tessa said.

To learn more about becoming a carer, contact Anglicare on 02 6278 8400 or visit anglicare.com.au/foster for more information.