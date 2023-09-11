With so much interest in the new homes built at the Eden Gardens Lifestyle Estate adjacent to the Sports and Recreation Club, the completion of stage one and the earth works for stage two are predicted to begin soon.
Developer of the project, Lincoln Place's CEO Ben Hindmarsh, said the project had received an overwhelming level of interest and support from the local community in the lead up to and reveal of the first 14 homes at the estate.
"On our first open day we had 150 registered parties come through," he said.
Mr Hindmarsh said the level of interest they'd received at the open day in early August, made him confident that they could start building the remaining 14 houses.
"The civil works [earthworks] are already complete to accommodate the next 14 homes so all we need to do is get the houses built and landscape them," he said.
"We anticipate ordering the next set of homes for construction in the month of September and we anticipate starting the civil works for the second stage before the end of this year," he said.
Development manager of the project, Henry Sturrock, said he had found it rewarding to see the community's response to the homes during the open day in August, which he believed would help spread the word about what was on offer at the lifestyle estate.
"I think a lot of the local community and club members were a little sceptical to start with, not knowing how this new community would look like but when I was at the open day I heard nothing but compliments from the community," he said.
"I heard lots of compliments about the quality of the build and I think a lot of the local community were pleasantly surprised with the way it turned out."
Mr Hindmarsh said they hoped to see the 14 homes spoken for quickly as it would allow them to get started with stage two of the project.
"We'd like to have the first stage which only has 14 homes left to build, to be fully spoken for by June 30 of next year," he said.
Mr Hindmarsh said it the centre would be a private space available to residents only and will include a sheltered communal area complete with barbecue and seating amenities.
"We're bringing this communal area to the project to create a space that provides people the chance to host a private gathering or residence gathering," he said.
Mr Hindmarsh said the build of the communal area was designed in such a way that it didn't clash with their partnership with the Eden Sports and Recreation Club, and offered a non-commercial space for residents to gather outside the club within the residence.
Mr Hindmarsh said Lincoln Place's had a good partnership with the club which helped was beneficial to both parties, between the support of the club in drawing existing members to the estate and the developers in attracting future members to the club.
"It's been a great partnership and it was always our dream to work collectively with the club," he said.
Mr Hindmarsh said he had been excited to hear that the first residents had become club members as a result of moving to the estate.
"It was great to hear Gwen and Ross mention how they went out to the club for dinner, had a few drinks and then walked home because we hoped with it being 200 metres away, that the club memberships would increase."
