It's a musical story that has its roots in the early days of the Merimbula Jazz Festival and will be retold as three generations of musicians come together for the next Down South Jazz Club gig at Club Sapphire on September 21.
The club will be presenting an entertaining night of dixie/swing/trad jazz with 'A Night of Dixie', featuring a six piece band led by Jiri Kripac from the Central Coast.
His band comprises Robert Moffatt on trombone and trumpet, Bob Porter on clarinet and vocals, John Moffatt on sousaphone, Mike Deighan on banjo and Colin Hoorweg on drums, with Jiri on cornet and vocals.
Bob Porter and John Moffatt are local musicians, while Robert Moffatt is from Melbourne, Mike Deighan from England, and Colin Hoorweg from Canberra.
As a teenager in Geelong, John Moffatt studied cello and piano but he admits "without gaining much proficiency" although he had a keen interest in both classical music and traditional jazz.
When he moved to Merimbula in 1971, pharmacist Bob Beasley was starting a brass band and asked him if he was interested in joining.
"I couldn't play any brass, but was given a battered tuba and a book on how to play it," John said.
Jiri Kripac moved to the area in 1974 and joined the brass band. When Jiri started a trad jazz band he asked John to be a part of it and it became the Down South Jazz Band which was very active until about 1985 when Jiri moved to Sydney.
Bob Porter came to the area in 1987 and started the Down South Quartet which was active for over 20 years playing at many jazz festivals including Norfolk Island, Thredbo and Manly.
John said in recent years his sousaphone has gathered a little bit of dust, getting cleaned up and oiled for the occasional gig or jazz festival.
Now it's due for another oiling as John joins Jiri's band once again.
He will be playing alongside his son, Robert as he did during some early Merimbula Jazz Festivals.
And Robert has promised to bring his son and trumpet player, Thomas, on stage during the gig, to put three generations on stage at the same time.
Robert began playing trumpet at six and first began playing jazz around eight thanks to his father playing in the Down South Jazz Band.
Early years playing with the Down South Jazz Quartet proved formative, learning the style and repertoire of traditional jazz. A swap to trombone during high school led to studying music at university and playing with Melbourne jazz bands the Creole Bells and Michael McQuaid's Red Hot Rhythmakers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He regularly performs with the Royal Garden Jazz Band, New Nite Owls, Andrew Nolte and His Orchestra and Shifafa, travelling to festivals including Noosa, Newcastle and Adelaide.
Comfortable playing in most all style of jazz and contemporary music, Robert is currently a brass and ensemble teacher at Geelong Christian College.
The night will resonate to the sound of foot-tapping Dixieland jazz which originated in the French Quarter of New Orleans.
Its most famous street, Bourbon Street, is still widely celebrated the world over and it will be an evening of music that pays homage to that Bourbon street tradition.
This night of jazz will cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30pm. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on the Douth South Jazz Club website. Alternatively call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.
