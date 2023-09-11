Entries are now open as artists from across the Sapphire Coast are being invited to take part in Eden Whale Festival's 2023 artist competition.
Creatives from around the area will have until September 24 to submit their entries to go in the lead up to winning prizes and featuring their work in this years festival.
Organiser of the competition, Clair Mudaliar, said the whale festival artist competitions was "a fantastic way" to involve the local community in the festival and "provide an outlet for creativity".
Ms Mudaliar said they had kept with the traditional categories of the competition which included photography, woodworking and trashformation (recycling/re-purposing).
"There are categories for all ages so we're really encouraging kids and teenagers to apply as it's such a great experience for them," she said.
Ms Mudaliar said the competition also allowed creatives to have the chance to have their work acknowledged, be on display in an exhibition open to the public, and possibly share in the $4,000 prize pool.
"We are particularly excited to have Take 3 for the Sea onboard as minor sponsors for the trashformation category this year," she said.
"The message is to head out to our beautiful beaches and waterways and Take 3 for the Sea, then use this along with other materials that would ordinarily be thrown away to re-purpose into a piece of art, a sculpture or something usable."
Ms Mudaliar said Take 3 was "such a great fit" for the trashformation category.
"Their message is so relevant and important to coastal towns such as Eden, and they've kindly provided some cool merchandise for additional prizes," she said.
All entries will be displayed as part of the Eden Whale Festival Artist Exhibition alongside the Eden Quilters and Imlay Crafts.
Ms Mudaliar said the festival committee would soon be releasing details on the venue and exhibition launch party.
Any artists wishing to submit their entries or learn more about the competition can visit Eden Whale Festival website.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.