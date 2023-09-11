Bega District News
First known Buruli ulcer cases detected on south coast, Batemans Bay

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 11 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:58am
Buruli ulcer cases have been detected on the south coast. It is understood the ulcer-causing skin infection is related to mosquito bites. Picture from file.
Health officials are investigating the appearance of a mosquito-borne skin infection on the south coast.

