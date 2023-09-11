Residents in a South Bega neighbourhood have raised concerns over an overgrown reserve adjacent to their homes they say poses a significant fire risk, but for which no-one is taking responsibility.
John James is a resident of Redgum Close and coordinator of a petition that has been signed by 30 home owners along Redgum, Charlotte St and the south end of Auckland St, all calling for action to be taken on the "real fire hazard".
Mr James said the 1.2hectare block is covered in long grass, brambles and old tyres.
"When Transport built the Princes Highway, they carved a path through a number of rural blocks that ran at an angle to the highway," Mr James said.
"This left a number of triangular bocks between the highway and the local houses. This site is one of them.
"Nothing has been done with it for about 10 years now."
However, according to correspondence received by Mr James from both local and state government, the parcel of land "is not owned or maintained by BVSC", while Transport for NSW was clear the responsibility was not with it, but with the council.
"The council wrote to say that the site was not on any of their maps, and therefore they would take no action," Mr James said.
"The transport department stated that legally the land was handed to council when they completed the road and it is council's responsibility.
The circularity of these statements is obvious, and disheartening- John James, Redgum Close resident
The corridor created by the Bega Bypass created several of these triangular parcels of land as it traversed at an angle across the standard rectangular allotments.
However the one at what would be the corner of Charlotte and Auckland St is by far the largest and most overgrown.
Mr James has tried to clear some of the grass and brambles to create a buffer near his own boundary, but the entire block was too much for a pensioner to tackle by themself.
He said 30 nearby home owners have all signed a petition calling for immediate action on the land, made even more urgent by predictions of a dangerous fire season.
In the petition, it's stated the council had "twice asserted in writing that the land does not belong to them, and their records do not identify an owner".
"Transport for NSW has stated that the land is not theirs - even though they had acquired the land to build the highway and fenced it - and quoted the 1993 NSW Roads Acts that states that the council is responsible," the petition letter continued.
"[And] the Rural Fire Service has stated verbally...they would need the permission of the owner to burn off.
"The circularity of these statements is obvious, and disheartening."
The council has been approached for comment.
