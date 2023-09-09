Want to learn more about platypuses and help research looking into why the species numbers are dwindling?
Following National Threatened Species Day the Bega Valley Shire Council has launched the platy-project for the month of September in the hopes of encouraging residents and visitors to engage in better understanding and potentially recording one of Australia's most unique and iconic species.
Council's environmental management officer, Erin Moon said platypus numbers were in decline and were at risk of localised extinction.
"By learning more about platypuses and recording where they live, we can better understand this incredible species and help prevent further decline in numbers," she said.
During September each year, the Australian Conservation Foundation and researchers from the University of NSW run The platy-project, to record and map platypus habitat across the country.
"We are asking shire residents and visitors to head to a local creek or river during September and try to spot a platypus and record what they see, or don't see," Ms Moon said.
"If you look at the map on The platy-project webpage, you will see plenty of sightings across the Bega Valley, except they are mostly old sightings."
Ms Moon said the "very few newer sightings" were recorded between 2017 and 2023 in Bega, Lochiel, Bemboka and Tantawanglo.
"We're pretty sure platypuses are located in more townships and surrounding areas and would love to know where they are," she said.
Ms Moon said land clearing, dams, bushfires and drought played big parts in the destruction of important platypus habitat, leaving them with nowhere to go.
"There are places within the platypus' range where sightings have never been recorded, or where they haven't been seen for a long time. These are our biggest gaps in knowledge," she said.
"You can help researchers fill these gaps by visiting priority areas, looking for platypuses and uploading your findings to the University of NSW platypus sighting database."
National Threatened Species Day aims to raise awareness of animals and plants at risk of extinction and recognises the anniversary of the last Tasmanian tiger that died in Hobart Zoo on this day in 1936.
In NSW there are close to 1,000 animal and plant species at risk of extinction. The Bega Valley is home to 227 NSW-listed threatened plants and animal species.
